PUBG’s mobile-exclusive ‘Livik’ map teased for launch

It’s been a while since PUBG Mobile got a new map. That will be changing soon, as a cool new region will be added in the coming weeks.

The upcoming map was first seen in the beta last month, giving us an idea of what to expect. It was pretty half-baked and didn’t even have a name back then. A new teaser on Twitter finally sheds some light on it. Called Livik, the upcoming map will be exclusive to PUBG Mobile. This will be the first time an update comes to mobile before the PC version. A closer look at the image in the tweet confirms that it is indeed the same map from the beta.

Are you ready? #pubgmobile pic.twitter.com/tbql9HLH72June 25, 2020

If the beta was anything to go by, Livik will be a very unique and exciting map. It needs to be noted that not all elements from the beta may make it to the final version. Being cautiously hopeful, here’s what we know about the next major update.

For starters, the new map will be a melange of all the existing regions — Vikendi’s tundras, Erangel’s grasslands, Sanhok’s forests and the deserts of Miramar. Not just that, additional environmental elements such as waterfalls and rivers with currents have been added. If you can make it upstream, you’ll be rewarded with treasure chests which should include rare loot.

Considering that the map is only 2km by 2km, the supplies will also be pretty concentrated. The total number of players dropping on the map will also go down to 60. There will be designated locations where loot crates will spawn with fully equipped weapons with all the attachments.

As for new additions, we’re looking at an extremely rare monster truck which will randomly spawn across the map. It can ride over all sorts of terrains and objects with ease and will have significantly higher strength than other vehicles. Two new weapons will also be added, with the P90 SMG with a clip size of 50 (9mm) and the SPAS shotgun which will be suppressed by default.

No release date was shared for Livik, but we expect it to be available next month with the next major update. As always, all of your teammates will have to be on the latest version of PUBG Mobile to be able to match together.