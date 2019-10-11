PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: Tencent adds new features in the wake of threat from CoD Mobile

PUBG Mobile is due for an update to version 0.15.0, which starts rolling out from October 16. The social media handles of the popular battle royale game have been teasing some of the new features that will come to the game, such as the BRDM-2 vehicle and ledge grab mechanics, among others.
Now we have a complete list of everything that's coming to PUBG Mobile with the 0.15.0 update, and it looks like a major update. Some of the new additions include the ability to ride a helicopter, revive fallen teammates, rocket launcher, air raid, to name a few.
Tencent seems to have acknowledged the heat it faces from the recently released Call of Duty Mobile, which surpassed 100 million downloads in the week of going live.
Here's everything you should know about the new features coming to the battleground.
Payload Mode
With the new 0.15.0 update, PUBG Mobile gets a new Payload Mode. In this, players can fly a helicopter from the helipad and engage with enemies from the air as well as while on land. Also, now players can revive their fallen team members by picking up their ID cards and going to the communication tower.
Moreover, a bunch of heavy fire weapons will be added to the roster, including RPG-7 rocket launch, M3E1 missile, M79 grenade launcher, M134 heavy machine gun, and MGL grenade launcher.
Additionally, players will be able to call in an airstrike over hostile territory to quickly eliminate enemies and repair damaged the health of vehicles.
New weapons & vehicles
The iconic Desert Eagle makes its way to PUBG Mobile and will be the pistol to inflict maximum damage with the highest bullet speed. The gun uses .45 caliber rounds and has a damage point of 62 and is compatible with the red dot, holographic, and laser sights in addition to different magazines. It will be spawn on all maps.
PUBG Mobile gets a new vehicle- the BRDM-2, which can be used both on land and water. It replaces the armored UAZ, which drops in by firing a flare gun. According to the developers, it is more durable and the tires are bulletproof.
Ledge grab climbing mechanics
With the addition of this feature, players can hop building and climb ledges mid-air. It will give them access to previously inaccessible spots in the game. A player has to tap the jump button twice for making the ledge grab work.
PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: Full Changelog
- EvoGround - Payload Mode: On the basis of the classic competition, increase the flight vehicle helicopter experience land and air combat, compete for the power of the super weapon box to feel the heavy fire weapon, and use the communication tower to recall the eliminated teammates, new gameplay, firepower upgrade , doubling the double!
- Find the helipad on the island map, you can drive and ride the helicopter to battle from land as well as air
- Timing refreshed weapon box, activated after 3 minutes of refresh, you can pick up airdrop guns, three-level armor suits, heavy fire weapons and other supplies
- Pick up the eliminated teammate ID card and go to the communication tower to recall the teammates!
- Heavy fire weapons: RPG-7 rocket launcher: classic rocket launcher, using rockets
M3E1-A missile: a missile that uses a rocket to launch a tracking vehicle
M79 grenade launcher: single grenade launcher using 40mm grenade
M134 heavy machine gun, using 7.62mm bullets
MGL Grenade Launcher: Use 40mm Grenade
- Air Raid Locator: Air strike bombing of the target area, which can be used to block roads or strategically cover
- Vehicle repair kit: Respond to part of the health value of the vehicle and repair damaged tires
- New mechanism - fuel barrel explosion mechanism
The fuel oil barrel will explode after being attacked by firearms and throwing objects, causing range damage to the surroundings
- New spray function (Graffiti)
With the new spray function, players with spray props can personalize the spray on any object, like walls in the battle scene. Spraying is a consumable item. It takes 1 shot once, and can carry up to 4 different types of spray into the battle
- Added first person training ground
- Newbie task
New registered players can log in every day to unlock daily novice tasks, and receive daily novice gifts
- Partner reward
When the intimacy between the partners reaches 1000, the exclusive title of the partner can be obtained, and when the score reaches 2000, 2500 and 3000, a new partner standing position can be obtained;
- Add player information tab
When the other players are clicked on the left side of the chat and invitation team, the player's information tab will be displayed on the right side of the interface;
- Gift giving scene
Now you can give space gifts to other players during chat, team formation, and battle settlement. The settlement can also increase the popularity value for the player
- Added grenade skin
The current grenade can also be personalized, the model loaded with the grenade skin will not change, and the scope of the explosion damage will not change
- Add skydiving gliding props
Added 2 gliding props, these items are tied to the hand, adding blue smoke, colored smoke
- Add new store close-up
When the player tries on a hat, helmet, face towel or backpack, it will automatically switch to the close-up of the bust
- New wearable glasses
After updating the client, the glasses and the face towel no longer share a field, and the glasses and all the face masks that do not block the eyes can be worn together.
- Performance optimization
1. Fixed some resource loading issues and improved fluency in combat
2. Optimized the weapon loading logic, the player will be more smooth when entering the field of view
3. Reduce the CPU usage of the main thread caused by UI logic, reduce the power consumption and heat of the device
4. Optimized the performance of the low-end machine to improve the smoothness of the low-end phones performance
- Graphic Optimization
1. Optimized the performance of weapons and clothing art, improved the quality of textures, the accuracy of models, the calculation of lighting, etc
2. Hall interface light and shadow optimization - enhanced the performance of the hall light and shadow
- Controls Optimization
When the main lens control finger is in effect, the lens control function of the half screen of the subsequent inserted moving joystick is shielded. When the finger on the lens control side is raised, the lens control operation on the rocker side is realized. ——After implementation, it can reduce the probability of the player moving the lens by mistake after opening the mirror, and get a smoother shooting experience
- Gun action
When holding different types of firearms in the game, it will make different gun movements according to the type of hand-held firearms