Honor Vision 55" 4K TV series with pop-up camera to launch in India on October 14

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is all set to venture into the television market of India with its Vision 55-inch 4K smart TV range. The company had announced the televisions during its Mate 30 series launch event in Munich last month. Amidst the ongoing ban, the Honor Vision TVs are the first to run on HarmonyOS and the Pro model also comes with a pop-up camera on top, making it one of a kind TV.

Now, according to a few reports (1,2), Honor is going to launch the 55-inch model of its Vision TV and Vision Pro smart TVs in India on October 14. The reports cite that the company has sent out invites for the same and the event is slated to take place in the New Delhi, during the Indian Mobile Congress.

First look at the Honor Vision TV

Honor Vision TV & Vision TV Pro features

(Image credit: Huawei)

Both the televisions features a 55-inch 4K screen with minimal bezels which gives it a 94% screen-to-body ratio and a wide, 178-degree viewing angle. The display also supports HDR playback and motion sharpening courtesy of an MEMC (Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation) solution which reduces blur.

The Pro variant comes fitted with a Full HD camera which is housed in a pop-up mechanism on the top. This makes it first television ever to feature a camera.

Honor's Vision TV lineup is powered by Honghu 818 quad-core chipset with Mali-G51MP4 GPU. The regular model has 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage while the Pro variant has 32GB storage. The TVs run on HarmonyOS 1.0 which is Huawei's alternative for Google Android.

The regular model comes with four 10W speakers while the Pro variant has six (full-range & high frequency) 10W speakers. Additionally, the TVs come with six microphones that assist in video calling.

As for the I/O ports, the Vision TVs features three HDMI 2.0 ports, a single USB 3.0, AV jack, S/PDIF and an Ethernet port. The remote control connects to the TV via Bluetooth and features a circular touchpad. It charges via USB Type-C.

In China, the Honor Vision is priced at 3,799 RMB while the Vision Pro retails for 4,799 RMB. This roughly translates to Rs 37,999 and Rs 47,999 respectively and we can only hope that the company releases their Vision TVs in a similar price range.