PUBG Lite shuts down in India

Another PUBG game is getting the curtain calls in India. Developers have announced that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Lite or PUBG Lite for short which was available for PC has reached the end of its life and is being terminated as of April 29.

The developers have announced that the first step to the termination process will be to shut down lite.pubg.com, which will follow end of service. But the developers mention that the Facebook page will still be operated till May 29 when player support is set to end.

“Dear Players, We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end,” wrote the developers on the PUBG Lite webpage last month.

The servers of the game stopped at 10:30 am IST on April 29, which means that players will no longer be able to find matches, buy currencies and spend what they already have invested in the game.

PUBG Lite was made popular because it ran the core game with much lower requirements for graphics. This meant that people who did not have PCs with specs to run the original PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds game could opt to play this one.

The PC and the console versions of PUBG has survived in India despite the mobile versions being banned because these have essentially been developed by the team at Krafton in South Korea. But the PC and console versions of PUBG have been losing players for a while now which could be one of the possible reasons why the developers decided to end service of PUBG Lite.