LG G Watch release date, news and features

Can't wait for the circular Moto 360? Well, the LG G Watch is boxy, but it's available to buy right now as one of the first two Android Wear smartwatches on the market.

It may not have the style of the Moto 360, nor the heart rate monitor of the Samsung Gear Live, but with Google's special software on board, the G Watch is promising nonetheless.

It also has what we find to be one of the most important wearables features among wearables: a better battery life than its Samsung counterpart.

If you want to get your hands on the Google Now-influenced Android Wear platform as soon as possible, you can go and buy the LG G Watch today.

The South Korean electronics firm has started shipping to 27 countries including the US, UK, Australia, and its home territory of South Korea.

Promised 'before July' and Google IO just happens to be June 25

It's arrived at the same time as the Samsung Gear Live, and it's really a toss up between the two watches with similar specs and only slightly altered styles.

LG G Watch price

So how much will the LG G Watch set you back? Well it all depends on which country you're in.

In the US the LG G Watch is on sale for $229, which is $30 dearer than the $199 Samsung Gear Live. Strangley though over in the UK the G Watch is cheaper than its Samsung rival at £159 (versus £169).

In Australia, the Android Wear playing field is level so far with both watches costin AU$250.

How much will Google Now on your wrist cost?

That's pretty comparable to the Samsung Gear 2 Neo smartwatch, which ended up being $199, £180 and runs the Tizen platform.

There's no telling what the Moto 360 price will be, but a contest put on by Motorola revealed that it could cost $250 (about £149, AU$270).

LG G Watch specs and features

The LG G Watch has a fairly big screen with a 1.65-inch LCD IPS and a resolution of 280 x 280.

It's a hair bigger than than the Samsung Gear Live, which is a 1.63-inch Super AMOLED display, the same size as the Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo. But Samsung's watch sports a sharper screen with a 320 x 320 resolution.

But LG comes through with a slightly larger battery, an all-important factor for all-day wearable devices. It's 400mAh vs Samsung's 300mAh.

Always-on display is a big perk over Samsung's watches

The LG G Watch also features an always-on display, lightweight design and overall tough form factor when compared to other smartwatches.

Back by a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 and 512MB of memory that match the Gear Live, this seems like the standard for Android Wear smartwatches.

Is the LG G Watch waterproof?

Even with its promised lightweight and comfortable design, the buttonless LG G Watch is touting dust and water resistant features.

More water resistant than waterproof

It's not quite waterproof so it's not meant for the pool or the ocean, but at least you won't be in a panic if you drop this digital watch into the sink or the sand at the beach.

Like all of Samsung's watches and phones like the Galaxy S5, it has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

LG G Watch battery life

The always-on display of the LG G Watch could run down the battery, but LG's expertise in power-efficient smartphone screens could help its smartwatch.

During our in-depth review we found the 400mAh battery in the LG G Watch was able to see out a whole day, and most of the next - but it can't do a full 48 hour period on a single charge.

Same technology tricks are thought to be used by the Moto 360. However, the difference between the two smartwatch batteries comes down to how they recharge.

There are five contact pins on the bottom of the LG G Watch, which means it comes with a Pogo charging method instead of a micro USB port.

The Moto 360 is a little more fashion-forward in this area too. It's confirmed to have magnetic Qi wireless charging through induction. Either method should get the job done.

LG G Watch compatibility

The LG G Watch is compatible with all Google-powered devices running Android 4.3 or greater, the company announced at its LG G3 press conference this month.

That means it'll sync with a Samsung like the Galaxy S5, Sony Xperia Z2 and HTC One M8, unlike Samsung's Gear 2, Gear 2 Neo and Gear Fit, which only work with Samsung devices.

Just don't expect the friendly compatibility offer to extend to iOS 8. Like the Moto 360, the LG G Watch won't work with the iPhone, meaning Apple fans can't enjoy any Andorid Wear device just yet.

LG G Watch to use 3G?

The a future LG G Watch could set itself apart from the Android-tethered Moto 360 thanks to standalone 3G capabilities, but that's not in the cards this time around.

Still, we can't help but wonder if LG will create another variant that can make calls directly from the wrist without a cell phone. It is likely to be limited to South Korea if it ever does come out.

Ultimately, that's the way that smartwatches could trend, as the Samsung Gear Solo is said to include a SIM slot and the ability to live out our dream of acting just like Dick Tracy.

For now, the LG G Watch features are as we have expected and the Android Wear revolution kicks off right on time to take on the forthcoming Apple iWatch.