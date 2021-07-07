Poco X3 Pro smartphones in India start receiving MIUI 12.5 update

The Poco X3 Pro was launched in India earlier this year and the smartphone is apparently receiving the new MIUI 12.5 update in a limited and phased manner. And by this we mean that not all devices will be getting the update simultaneously, but a limited number of smartphones are receiving it.

According to a tweet by Poco India country director Anuj Sharma, the MIUI 12.5 global stable version is rolling out. The version mentioned in the tweet is 12.5.2.0 (RJUINXM) with the Android version being 11 RKQ1.200826.002. The security update is dated 2012-06-01.

According to Sharma, the reason for the limited release is to monitor if any possible network or app that's not part of our test case behaves different from intended. Once the developers notice that there are no major issues, they will initiate the wider release.

Now rolling out for limited users 12.5 for X3 Pro pic.twitter.com/qswawW3lKJJuly 6, 2021

Poco X3 Pro: Specs and features

The Poco X3 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 860 chipset, which is supposed to be a slightly upgraded version of the Snapdragon 855 from 2019. This makes it the only phone with a Snapdragon 8 series processor in this segment. Similarly, the Poco X3 Pro is the only phone under Rs 20,000 with UFS 3.1 storage, which should make all operations faster, along with LPDDR4X RAM.

On the front, the Poco X3 Pro has a 120Hz LCD screen that spans 6.67-inches and has a touch response rate of 240Hz. Along with Gorilla Glass 6 protection, there’s also a smart refresh rate to preserve battery life.

The Poco X3 Pro houses a 5,160mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Other features include dual stereo speakers, HDR10 display, an infrared blaster, Android 11, etc.

For photography, the Poco X3 Pro has four cameras on the back. There’s a 48MP f/1.79 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 20MP selfie camera. Using the Spectra 380 ISP, it is capable of features such as portrait mode, dual video, clones, sky replacement, selective colour and more.