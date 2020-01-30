Poco X2 latest leaks show its a rebranded Redmi K30

Poco X2 is perhaps the most awaited phone as Xiaomi has been keeping it under wraps and practically spent the whole of 2019 refuting leaks and claims of a possible successor to the Poco F1.

It seems like we had the Poco X2 right in front of our eyes since the Redmi K30 launched in China in December 2019. The latest leaks and reports indicate that unlike the Poco F1, which had an original design, the Poco X2 is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi K30, with some features tuned explicitly for India.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, which cites a tip by an anonymous source, the Poco X2 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be going on sale starting at Rs 18,999. Now, that is an even affordable price as the base variant of Poco F1 retailed at Rs 20,999 at launch. At this price, the Poco X2 will go up against the likes of the Realme X2.

At this point, Poco has officially revealed that the upcoming Poco X2 is going to feature a 120Hz refresh rate screen with support for 27W fast charging. Both of these features can be found on the non-5G variant of the Redmi K30, which only lends credibility to the whole rebranded phone bandwagon.

What's interesting here is Xiaomi recently announced that Poco will now operate as a separate entity in India. Still, if its first phone after a year-long sabbatical turns out to be a rebranded phone, many original Poco fans who thrived on the originality of the F1 could be left disappointed.

Let's take a look at what all we know about the Poco X2 and what else can we expect to see.

Poco X2: what to expect?

Poco has officially revealed that the upcoming Poco X2 will feature a 120Hz refresh rate screen, Sony IMX 686 sensor, and supports 27W fast charging. The new leaks also show that the phone features a 6.67-inch display, which is the same size as on the Redmi K30.

It is an IPS screen with a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, support for HDR10 playback, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Now, based on the specifications of the Redmi K30, we can expect to see a glass-metal sandwich design that is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with an octa-core processor. The Snapdragon 730G will be a departure for the company as the Poco F1 had the flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset, which was responsible for its longer shelf life.

In China, the Redmi K30 is offered in four variants: with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage and with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

As it is known that the Poco X2 will feature Sony's IMX686 sensor, it can now be confirmed that the phone will have a 64MP quad-camera setup. The primary camera is a 64MP IMX686 sensor paired with an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, we can expect a 20MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor, housed within the dual punch-hole cutout. The fingerprint sensor has also been shifted to the side as the power button now doubles up as a biometric sensor.

The Redmi K30 features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging, which is what we expect to see on the Poco X2 as well.