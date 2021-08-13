Poco acknowledges heating issues on Poco F3 GT

Poco’s latest flagship smartphone - the Poco F3 GT was launched just a couple of weeks back in India and comes with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 series chipset.

This gaming-focused device comes with a couple of MagLev shoulder buttons and offers a high touch response rate of 480Hz which helps users get the best gaming experience under a budget.

With all these features in place, coupled with a powerful processor and ample amount of RAM, the phone as expected has got a positive response from the early adopters. However, the same set of users have now started to complain that the Poco F3 GT has heating issues.

Some users took to social media to express their displeasure as the phone gets more than just warm for some users. Some users have reported that their phone remains warmer than normal during regular usage and starts to overheat when playing games.

@pocof3gt the phone is heating like heal when gaming for 1 hourAugust 11, 2021 See more

@POCOSupport @IndiaPOCO @POCOGlobal @s_anuj poco F3 Gt has many issues such as heating while gaming and charging both.Battery drain is high,it doesn't really feel nowhere near 4k mah even forget about 5065.Please resolve all these issues. This can't be the product u can deliverAugust 11, 2021 See more

@IndiaPOCO HEY POCO I AM VERY VERY VERY DISSIPOINTED ONLY ONE THINK IN POCO F3 GT THE HEATING ISSUE WE FACE IN MOBILE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PUSH UPDATE FOR RAGARDING THIS PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASEAugust 6, 2021 See more

I bought poco F3 gt mobile from @Flipkart @flipkartsupport and I have got some hardware problem like - 1. Screen touch is not working properly2. Finger print sensor is performing poor. 3. Heating issueI have consult to flipkart team but they reject my refund approvel. pic.twitter.com/fqWPdtP4thAugust 8, 2021 See more

The company has now acknowledged the problem via an update in the Global Poco community forum. The update identifies the issue as “Heating problems while using the device.” The company has classified this issue as a “minor problem” impacting a “small volume” of users. These users are presumably on V.12.5.4.0.RKJINXM of MIUI according to the post.

The post, however, doesn’t clarify if it’s a software bug or the heating issues are related to the chipset powering the phone. The said firmware wasn’t pre-installed on the device and was delivered later along with the July security patch. This also explains why the issue wasn't reported in reviews.

Now that the company has acknowledged the issue, it may soon release an update fixing the bug. However, the company hasn’t given any ETA yet. Since not all the users are impacted by the issue and some even reporting that their device is behaving normally, it needs to be seen if the company decides to throttle some applications to contain the heating issues or has a different solution.

Whatever the case may be, we expect that the company remains transparent about the solution, though we will keep you informed anyways.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!