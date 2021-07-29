Poco X3 GT will not launch in India- here’s why it makes sense

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco has dropped a bad news for its fans in the country who were looking forward to the latest Poco X3 GT. Anuj Sharma, Poco India’s country director, has stated that the Poco X3 GT will not be launched in India.

The Poco X3 GT was launched yesterday in markets like Vietnam and Malaysia and is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G available back home in China. While the company introduced the Poco F3 GT in India a few days back.

According to Sharma, the company has a lean portfolio in the country and wants to focus on 'Everything you need, Nothing you don't,’ suggesting that Poco will maintain the status quo and will only launch devices that makes sense for the Indian consumers.

In contrast to its closest competitor Realme which is known for offering multiple similar specced devices with similar features in a price segment and thus creates competition within the brand. Sharma also took a jibe on Realme’s approach and said, “we want to avoid any confusion in the portfolio for our consumers. Unlike…”

While a lot of users might have a different opinion, however, a quick spec comparison makes Poco’s stand pretty clear. Also, while since the phones are almost similar in terms of specs and features, their pricing would be almost the same. This results in an internal competition, which Poco clearly wants to avoid.

Poco X3 GT vs Poco F3 GT

Poco F3 GT which has just made a debut as a successor to the original flagship device from Poco – the Poco F1, is currently exclusive to the Indian market as of now. On the other hand, Poco X3 GT has just been introduced in some regional markets and is already available in China as Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

Both the devices are quite similar in terms of specs and feature dedicated gaming buttons, a 67W fast charging solution and more. Even in terms of the battery that powers the phone, there is hardly any difference – the F3 GT has a 5065 mAh battery pack while the X3 GT comes with a 5,000 battery pack.

Apart from few key specs, there is very little that separates both the devices. Both these phones are powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity chipsets wherein the Poco F3 GT rocks a Dimensity 1200 5G SoC, the X3 GT comes with a Dimensity 1100 chipset. While the display on the X3 GT is an IPS LCD panel, F3 GT comes with an AMOLED panel though both support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, you’ll find a similar triple camera setup including a primary 64 MP sensor coupled with a secondary 8 MP shooter and a 2 MP additional sensor. Both the phones have a similar 16 MP front-facing camera for selfies.

