Pixel 3 loses a key feature support from Google

Pixel 3 users across the globe have lost the free unlimited original-quality photo backup feature offered by Google. The unique feature allowed Pixel 3 owners to backup photos and videos shot using their Pixel devices in their original version for free.

However, Google said that post-January 31, 2022, the “new photos or videos you back up from other devices in Storage saver quality will count toward your Google Account storage.” Considering the fact that most phones these days do not come storage expansion, backing up high-resolution images and videos on Google Photos would help users free up space on their devices and this feature is one of the key selling points for Pixel phones.

For those wondering, the free storage support for Google’s new devices launched after the Pixel 3 series remains unchanged and they still enjoy the benefit of unlimited high-quality or "Storage saver" uploads.

The original Pixel 1 and Pixel 1 XL, though, still continue to enjoy the free storage benefit as announced by Google. During the launch of the original Pixel phones, Google had promised free storage for these phones till the time the phone works.

The Pixel 3 series including Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a were introduced in 2018 and are approaching the end of their life. Google is expected to roll out one final update for the Pixel 3 devices sometime later this year.

Alternate ways to backup high-resolution images

The Pixel 3 users will continue to get free unlimited storage on Google Photos, however, not in the original resolution. The company says that the videos and photos can be “backed up in Storage saver quality (previously named High quality) at no charge.”

In case you want to continue storing high-resolution content then you need to opt for a plan that offers you extra storage. Google offers access to 100GB of cloud storage that can be shared with your Google mail, Google Drive and Google Photos for Rs. 1300 a year. The 200 GB plan costs Rs. 2100 a year and 2 TB of space of Google’s cloud will set you back by Rs. 6,500 every year.

While Google Photos is one of the easiest ways to store your photos and videos, in case you plan to stop using Google Photos , you’ll find a lot of cheaper alternative options and use them as per your convenience.

Alternatively, you can always backup your content on physical drives like your computer's storage or portable hard disks. This might be one of the easiest solutions, however, it has its own drawback which includes the lack of automatic backups.

