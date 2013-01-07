Panasonic unveils 35x bridge camera

The Panasonic LZ30 has 16MP and some manual settings

Panasonic has launched a new 35x optical zoom bridge camera. The Panasonic LZ30 features a 16.1 million pixel sensor and an equivalent focal length of 25-875mm.

The lens unit itself comprises 14 elements in 10 groups including three ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses and one dual-sided aspherical lens within a small body.

An included Extra Optical Zoom function means the Panasonic LZ30 can extend its zoom power to 78.8x (at 3 megapixel resolution) by using the centre part of the 16 million pixel CCD sensor - so essentially it crops the image.

The iA (Intelligent Auto) mode as found on several other Panasonic Lumix compacts is included on the Panasonic LZ30. The mode integrates optical image stabiliser (OIS), face detection, intelligent scene selector and intelligent exposure to help beginners get the best shots.

Creative

For those looking to get a little bit more creative with their photography, P and M modes are also available. Newly integrated creative controls, such as filter effects, are included too.

Filters include Expressive, Retro, Low Key, High Key, Dynamic Monochrome, Impressive Art, High Dynamic, Cross Process and One Point Colour. These effects can be activated in both stills and video shooting. Creative Retouch also enables these filters to be applied in post-capture.

Panorama Shot and HDR (High Dynamic Range) are options that are also available.

The LZ30 is capable of video recording at 720p HD. A 3-inch 460k dot LCD screen promises good visibility in a variety of lighting conditions.

Available from April, the Panasonic LZ30 price has yet to be confirmed.