Olympus sends mystery teaser in post

The mysterious package we received in the post this morning... what's the meaning of all this?

A mystery package containing two nuts in a bag and an intriguing "Coming Soon" label has arrived from Olympus - but what exactly is going on?

We're not really into our mixed messages - we like to call a spade a spade and a mirrorless interchangeable lens camera a CSC.

So, when a mysterious package arrived from Olympus this morning, containing nothing more than a box with two nuts and an intriguing "Coming Soon" label, we've been left a little bit confused.

In case you're wondering, we cracked open the nuts shortly after this photo was taken to see if there are any more hidden clues contained within, but sadly we were met with disappointment (but we are thinking about baking some brownies later).

Launches

This year, we've already seen the launch of the highly anticipated OM-D E-M5, during which we learned that the PEN series was next on the agenda for upgrade.

We also know that Olympus will be launching new lenses to sit in its range, including a 60mm f/2.8 macro lens and a 75mm f/1.8 portrait lens - so it's possible that this has something to do with that.

Of course, we have sent the obligatory "WTF" email to Olympus to try and decipher the situation and will keep you updated in due course.

In the meantime, if you have any idea what the devil is going on - feel free to let us know.