Verizon to charge customers $2 to pay bill

Verizon Wireless has delivered a New Year jab to its customers by announcing a $2 charge on some one-off bill payments.

The fee, which will apply to payments made from January 15th, will affect customers who pay for their cellphone service online or over the phone.

The company released a statement on Thursday announcing the change, which can be avoided by paying through alternate means.

"[A] new $2 payment convenience fee will be instituted for customers who make single bill payments online or by telephone," said the official note.

Backlash

Naturally customers have taken their displeasure to the various social media forums in the hope of forcing the company to backtrack.

Customers can, however, avoid the charge by paying in-person at a Verizon store, sending in paper cheques via snail mail or setting up an automated payment plan.

Verizon has defended its stance, saying the fee would only affect those making "last-minute payments."

Update: Verizon has issued a statement to say it now abandoned plans to charge customers the $2 convenience fee.

"At Verizon, we take great care to listen to our customers. Based on their input, we believe the best path forward is to encourage customers to take advantage of the best and most efficient options, eliminating the need to institute the fee at this time," said Dan Mead, president and chief executive officer of Verizon Wireless.

