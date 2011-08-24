Samsung Galaxy M Pro launches with business credentials

Samsung has unveiled three new "affordable" Android handsets; the Samsung Galaxy Y, Samsung Galaxy Y Pro and the Samsung Galaxy M Pro.

Samsung has pre-empted the news avalanche that is IFA 2011 and has pulled the curtain back on its Android handset line-up a few days early, although it will be showing the handsets off at the Berlin show.

Adhering to Samsung's snazzy and in no way laughable new naming policy, the Galaxy M Pro is set to be a business-focussed mid-tier handset.

M is for Mid-tier

It's a physical QWERTY-toting Gingerbread (Android 2.3) phone, the M Pro should be a high-powered handset at a low-pitched price. The 1GHz processor should help it live up to those lofty power ambitions but it's all TBC on the price front for now.

It's a slinky little viper with a waist-size of just 9.97mm, with a 5MP rear-mounted camera with flash, front-mounted VGA snapper, Bluetooth 3.0, Wi-Fi and a 1350mAh battery.

The 2.66-inch screen is an HVGA TFT display and the handset comes with some tedious business apps like Cisco Mobile, Webex and so on.

Generation Y

Not one to let a silly thing like a major lawsuit against it from Apple to stop it, Samsung has also revealed the Samsung Galaxy Y and Y Pro, two affordable entry-level handsets.

The Galaxy Y comes with an 823MHz processor, a 3-inch QVGA touchscreen, 2MP camera, Bluetooth 3.0, Wi-Fi and a 1200mAh battery.

There's not much to reveal on the Y Pro (below) specs front, but we imagine it's rocking fairly similar innards to the Galaxy Y, with the addition of a physical QWERTY keyboard beneath the smaller screen.

Both should come with the TouchWiz UI and Swype text input like other Samsung Android phones.

All three of these affordable Androids will be making their debuts at IFA 2011, so stay tuned to TechRadar for all the hands on reviews you can handle when the show kicks off next week.