iPhone more valuable to Nokia than Lumia range

It's been revealed that Nokia makes more money from licensing its patents to Apple for use in the iPhone range, than it does from selling its own Lumia handsets.

Nokia has recently released its figures for the last quarter and they don't make for happy reading. The Finnish manufacturer made a loss on its mobile device sales, even after launching new handsets including the Lumia 900.

It's been a rough year for Nokia, as it took a gamble going down the Windows Phone route and it's yet to see decent sales figures for its launch handsets the Lumia 800 and Lumia 710.

All hope is not lost

However it's not all doom and gloom over in Finland. According to an AppleInsider source, Nokia has raked in around £370 million ($600 million) in royalties from Apple.

Nokia licenses out a number of its patents to the Cupertino-based firm, to be used inside its devices such as the iPhone 4S, and this generates a lot of money for the cash-strapped Scandinavians.

With the recent release of the Lumia 900 and the upcoming, budget-focussed Lumia 610, Nokia will be hoping to reverse its fortunes in 2012 and as we look towards Windows Phone 8 Apollo, could this spell a game changing moment for the firm?

From AppleInsider