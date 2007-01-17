Mobyko launches free mobile contacts backup

A free, network-independent service to back up your mobile phone contacts, texts and other content over-the-air has been launched by UK-based Mobyko .

The web-based service offers an easy way to store and manage phone contacts online, and serves as a back up in case your phone is stolen or broken, or if you just want to change your phone and copy over contacts easily.

Text messages, cameraphone pictures and video clips can also be stored on the service.

Phone numbers and contact details can be securely synchronised with the service and restored to the phone using SyncML technology embedded in mobile phones, without the need to download or install additional software. Users can also add Outlook contacts to their list and manage them online.

The Mobyko service is currently compatible with around 150 mobile models (90 per cent of those on the market). Handsets are easily configured via over-the-air messages.

No vids

The service is available to all UK mobile users; there is a free service and a premium option available (for £25 a year). Network operator data charges do apply, however, when back ups are taking place.

Text messages, pictures and videos can be forwarded to your Mobyko account via SMS and MMS. The size of pictures and video clips will be limited though - uploads of high resolution still images and longer videos are not yet supported.

Alan Ranger, chief operating officer of Mobyko, told Tech.co.uk that mobile users shouldn't have to worry about technology when backing up.

"We're cutting through all that - it's your mobile, its your number, its your contacts; it's up to you how you use it. The Mobyko service is simply the easiest way out there to store and share your mobile life."

The beta version is available to sign up to now.

Phil Lattimore