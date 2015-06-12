Google will help you choose a new phone... as long as it's Android

There's a plethora of Android phones to choose from, and while this gives us a huge choice when it comes to picking a new smartphone, it can also make the process a little daunting – which is why Google has created a new website to help you find the perfect phone.

The new site from Google helps you find the ideal device by asking you a series of questions about what you use your handset for. For example you could choose "taking photos" or "gaming" - or if you're really old fashioned you could choose "talking".

You're also asked how often you perform those tasks on your current phone. Once done you can choose another two (or more) things that you use your phone for, and the more details you give about how you use your smartphone, the better the results will be.

US-focused

The website is currently quite US-focused, so it will ask you to choose a network to narrow down your choices. If you're not based in the US, just click "Choose later", and the phones that match your needs are displayed.

You can narrow down your choices even more, so if you're looking for a specific screensize or price this is a handy tool for finding the right smartphone for your needs.