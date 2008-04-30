We all have bottom drawers stacked full of useless gadgets from our past and a new survey today has compiled a list of Britain's 20 most useless gadgets.

Electric nail files were found to be the most pointless household gadget of all time in the poll of 4,500 Brits, closely followed by Laser guided scissors, which claim to help you cut a perfect straight line. But don’t, because the laser merely shakes in line with your hand shaking.

Electric or battery operated candles are the third most pointless item on the list.

Here is the full list of top twenty post pointless gadgets, according to Brits:

1. Electric nail files

2. Laser guided scissors

3. Electric candles

4. Soda stream

5. Foot spas

6. Fondue set

7. Hair crimpers

8. Egg boiler

9. Electric fluff remover

10. Electric carving knife

11. Trouser press

12. Face steamers

13. Teasmaid

14. Mini disk player

15. Facial tanners

16. Egg slicer

17. Electric tin openers

18. Yoghurt makers

19. Towel warmer

20. Back scratcher

The survey was commissioned by reevoo.com, “the website which gives customers the opportunity to read reviews of thousands of products, written by real shoppers,” but hasn't answered our question as to whether it is 'teasmaid' or 'teasmade'.

Answers on a postcard please...