Oppo Reno3 Pro confirmed to launch on March 2 in India

Oppo Reno3 Pro has been confirmed to make it to the Indian shores on March 2. The much-awaited smartphone was previously expected to launch on February 27, but now Oppo has chosen a later date for the same.

The listing of Reno3 Pro on Oppo's website and Flipkart have been updated with a new banner which reveals the launch date of the phone in India. The Reno3 Pro was announced back in December 2019 in China and comes with 5G support.

However, in India, Oppo has confirmed that the Reno3 Pro will be available with 4G support and not 5G. Apart from this, there are also indications that the Indian variant of the Reno3 Pro might sport dual front-facing cameras, one of which could be a 44MP sensor, the biggest on the front of a phone yet.

Let's take a brief look at the Reno3 Pro and what new features can we expect with the Indian version.

Oppo Reno3 Pro specifications

Oppo Reno3 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution AMOLED screen which is coated with a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. The display has an in-built fingerprint reader, a refresh rate of 90Hz and supports DCI-P3 colour gamut range.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset in China but as the Indian version of the Reno 3 Pro will be limited to 4G connectivity, we believe it will be powered by a different processor. This is paired with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The phone runs on ColorOS 7 which is based on Android 10.

Coming to the cameras, the Reno3 Pro has a quad-camera array on the back which consists of a primary 48MP sensor, 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP black and white sensor. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera, however, the Indian version is going to feature a dual punch-hole cutout for two front-facing cameras.

The primary front-facing camera is expected to be a 44MP sensor making it the first phone to feature such a high-resolution sensor alongside a 2MP depth sensor.

Oppo Reno3 Pro is equipped with a 4,025mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, thanks to VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.