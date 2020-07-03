Oppo might be working on a Reno 10x Zoom successor

The Oppo Reno series is just over a year old, but it already has over a dozen members. A new leak suggests that it might finally bring a successor to the original Reno 10x Zoom edition.

In April 2019, the Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom were unveiled, starting a new lineup of well-designed smartphones with powerful cameras. Over time, the series shifted focus to the mid-range segment and refreshed them frequently. A new smartphone spotted on the TENAA database hints at a return to the flagship space.

The original Oppo Reno 10x Zoom (Image credit: Future)

Supposedly called the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Mark 2, the company might be looking to emulate the naming scheme of cameras. The source also suggests that it will launch in India around July, alongside the Reno 4 series. To recap, Oppo India’s VP, Tasleem Arif did tease a new premium smartphone’s launch last month, which could be an indication of the same device.

Preliminary specifications suggest that the Snapdragon 865 will power the device and will be 5G capable. It is expected to have a 6.5-inch OLED display with a high refresh rate and a punch-hole notch. The battery is rated at 4,000mAh.

As for the cameras, there is expected to be a multi-sensor array with the telephoto lens adopting a periscopic mechanism for 5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. A new stabilisation mechanism might also be seen. Oddly enough, the dimensions of the “Oppo Reno 10x Mark 2” point at a thickness of just 7.9mm, which is strikingly thin for a phone with a periscopic camera.

We’d suggest you take this leak with a grain of salt as quite a few of the specifications are unclear or contradictory. For instance, another source states that there will be a triple camera setup with 16MP, 8MP and 2MP sensors, which is clearly not flagship-grade nor does it point at a telephoto lens. The accompanying designs also seem to be of a mid-ranger’s, and a huge step away from the original Reno 10x Zoom, which was one of the best-designed smartphones.

With Oppo expected to unveil the Reno 4 series in India later this month, we could learn more about this mysterious flagship.