Oppo Find X5 Pro gets a new colour variant in China

Audio player loading…

Oppo unveiled its flagship phone Find X5 Pro last week in the global markets. The company has now added a new colour variant Blue Leather of this phone increasing the count of colour options to three. To recall, the Find X5 Pro was originally announced in Black and White colour options.

The new variant comes in Blue coloured vegan leather back compared to the ceramic back on the other two variants. The usage of this new material is the only change as the other key specs remain unchanged in the phone.

Thanks to the usage of this material, the new variant is lighter than the other two variants. Though at 8.8 mm, the Vegan Blue Leather variant is slightly thicker than the regular options.

(Image credit: Oppo )

Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications

For those unaware, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is a true flagship device from the Chinese smartphone maker that comes with a 6.7” LTPO AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. This is the same panel that is used in Samsung’s flagship phones and is able can vary the display refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz according to the content displayed on this screen – thus reducing the battery consumption drastically.

Additionally, it offers 10-bit colour depth and accurate colour reproduction thanks to its 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The display offers a peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits making the screen legible even against direct sunlight.

With the Find X5 Pro, Oppo has adopted the dual-flagship policy offering a variant each with Qualcomm and MediaTek SoC. Hence there is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Variant as well as one powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The triple rear camera setup on the phone comprises a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 13MP telephoto snapper. Oppo has collaborated with Hasselblad for this phone. The phone also has Oppo’s in-house 6nm MariSilicon X NPU on board to help improve camera performance. The phone draws power from a 4500 mAh battery which supports 80W wired fast charging as well as 50W wireless charging

While the company hasn’t yet revealed anything officially, however, there are rumours that the Oppo Find X5 Pro might be launched in India, unlike its predecessor.

Via: GSMArena

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!