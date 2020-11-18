Oppo Find X3 confirmed to launch in 2021; teases strides in display and imaging

The Oppo Find X3 series is now confirmed to launch in 2021. While details around the phone are still scarce, the company today unveiled Full-path Color Management System — a technology that is said to bring significant improvements to imaging and display, and will debut on the brand’s next major flagship.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro was one of the best Android flagships of the year, thanks to its excellent display and great cameras. For next year, Oppo wants to take it a notch higher by being the first Android to offer a colour management system that supports the full DCI-P3 wide gamut as well as 10-bit colour depth, across capturing, storage and display. When implemented, it should improve the viewing experience with way more colours and accuracy.

“Based on the stellar colour performance of the Find X2 Pro, the new Full-path Color Management System has been meticulously developed to support for 10bit image capturing and HEIF format. We aim to deliver to our users a seamless and systematic colour experience, which unleashes content creators’ desire to explore, capture and express themselves fully”, said Bai, product manager at Oppo.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo’s end-to-end solution ensures that the colour fidelity is retained at all times, covering all the steps from image acquisition to computation, encoding, storage, decoding, and finally display, while supporting a HEIF image with 10-bit high colour depth and the P3 wide colour gamut. HEIF (High-Efficiency Image File) is a rather new format for images which is about 50% smaller in size than JPEG while capturing more information, making it much easier to process. A 10-bit file has about 1.07 billion individual shades, allowing for smoother transitions and a more accurate representation of the image in comparison to the conventional 8-bit ones. Lastly, the P3 colour space covers many more colours which sRGB fails to reproduce. With a JNCD of 0.4, it will also be one of the most accurate displays ever put on a phone.

The colour management system also extends to image capture, using a hardware-software combination along with improvements such as distortion correction, multi-frame noise reduction and super-resolution. Oppo will also support DOL-HDR image sensors (Digital Overlap), which is like HDR synthesis on steroids where multiple images at different exposures are clicked simultaneously.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

While the Oppo Find X2 Pro was praised for its display accuracy, the Find X3 will look to offer deeper customizations to allow users to customize the picture profile as per their own preferences. Zhejiang University will help in the research to find the optimal solution to colour correction and tweak Oppo Color Correction Solution 2.0.

For context, the Oppo Find X2 Pro had a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10+ with 1200 nits of peak brightness and 10-bit colour. The Oppo Find X3 series will have big shoes to fill.