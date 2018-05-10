Oppo Find X renders show triple rear camera setup, no fingerprint sensor

Having launched the Oppo F7 and Oppo A83 earlier this year, Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is looking to launch its flagship device sometime soon. Last month the company trademarked the ‘Óppo Find X’ label and now renders showcasing the exterior of the phone have been spotted online.

Oppo Find X renders

(Source: Gizbot)

The images show that the Oppo Find X sports the same notch as the R15 and nearly bezel-less screen, nonetheless, the bottom bezels are a little thicker than the other sides. The more intriguing factor is the fact that the phone has a triple rear camera setup and no fingerprint sensor in sight. The lack thereof could mean that the brand plans on launching their in-display fingerprint scanner.

It’s not entirely surprising since Vivo just announced that they would be launching the Vivo X21 in India, the company’s newest smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

And the camera goes head-to-head against the recently launched Huawei P20 Pro.

Both companies are constantly switching spots between being the third and fourth most-selling brand in the country. Not to mention that Oppo only recently won the patent of their in-display fingerprint scanner.

Other rumours

Speculations also suggest that the phone will come with 5x lossless zoom and a super-fast 15-minute flash charge. It may even have the Snapdragon 845 chipset since it is a flagship device afterall.

Oppo has been particularly aggressive with their marketing as well as products this year. After the Oppo F7 and Oppo A83, they launched their new sub-brand, Realme, in the beginning of May. The first smartphone under that umbrella, the Realme 1, will launch on 15 May exclusively on Amazon India.