Oppo F19 goes on sale: check out price, specs, and availability

The Oppo F19 budget phone sale will start in India today on online as well as offline stores across India. The phone was unveiled earlier this week as the third member of the F19 series.

The OPPO F19 joins the Oppo F19 Pro plus and Oppo F19 Pro in the portfolio and is also the cheapest phone in the series. The vanilla Oppo F19 is also the sleekest phone with a 5,000mAh battery in India right now, undercutting the Realme 8.

The Oppo F19 is priced at Rs 18,990 for the sole 6+128GB variant

The Oppo F19 is priced at Rs 18,990 for the sole 6+128GB variant and is now available on Flipkart and Amazon. The device is available in Midnight Blue and Prism Black colourways.

As for the launch offers, you can avail Rs 1,500 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit Card, Credit EMI and Debit card Non-EMI Transactions on Amazon as well as Flipkart.

Oppo F19 specs

The Oppo F19 is a 4G phone packed with an octa-core Snapdragon 662 clocked at 2GHz. This is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the front, there is a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate (gaming mode), the regular touch sampling rate is said to be 135Hz.

The Oppo F19 weighs just 175 grams and is tin at 7.5mm - making it the sleekest phone with a 5,000mAh battery. The 5,000mAh battery unit is backed by a 33W Flash charge which can offer up to 5.5 hours of talk time with just 5 minutes of charge. The device is rated to fully charge in 74 minutes.

In the camera department, the Oppo F19 sports a triple rear camera with a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies are handled by a 16MP punch-hole camera on the front. The device runs on ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS.

