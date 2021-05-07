Oppo could be next to launch a clamshell foldable smartphone

Foldable phones are slowly gaining momentum as brands go from prototypes and concepts to commercial products. Oppo could be the next manufacturer to join the fray with a clamshell of its own.

Previous reports stated that Oppo’s first foldable phone will be unveiled in the second quarter of this year, which ends in June. Considering that we’re now hearing more about the device, that launch timeline could still hold true.

The information first surfaced on Weibo , where a popular user leaked some design elements and features of the foldable. According to the source, Oppo is currently in the final stages of testing a clamshell form factor with a 7-inch flexible screen on the inside, and a smaller 2-inch display on the outside cover. The primary screen will sport an LTPO panel with a variable refresh rate to balance smoothness and power consumption. The product will supposedly be targeted at women.

(Image credit: Weibo)

These specifications point towards an approach that is notably different from the Oppo X 2021 rollable phone, which could unfurl into a tablet upon demand. It seems like the company wants to start with something a little more conventional before taking bigger risks.

Oppo’s clamshell smartphone will compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Moto Razr, both of which have smaller primary displays. This could mean that Oppo will offer a bigger or a taller display than even most conventional smartphones today. It remains to be seen what aspect ratio it offers, and how compact it gets upon folding.

For now, details such as the chipset, cameras and battery remain unknown. But looking at Oppo’s current lineup, we can expect multiple camera sensors and fast charging for the battery. For everything else, we will have to wait longer for the official information to arrive.

Around the same time, Samsung is expected to unveil its new Galaxy Z Flip 3, with upgrades in the design and specifications. Oppo could potentially undercut the existing competition with a cheaper foldable, as the brand is quite competitive in its home country. Global availability remains a mystery for now.

