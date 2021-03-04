Oppo 'Band Style', featuring continuous SpO2 monitoring, set for launch

Oppo is all set to bring a new wearable to its catalogue. Called the Oppo Band Style, this new fitness band offers real-time heart rate and continuous SpO2 monitoring, breathing quality assessment even during sleep.

The all new Band Style offers 12 workout modes which work as an exercise log on your wrist. The Oppo Band Style is set to launch on March 8 alongside the OPPO F19 Pro series smartphones. The pricing of the Band Style is not revealed yet.

Oppo Band Style: What we know

According to Oppo, sleep disorders are more prevalent these days and the Band Style’s health monitoring function is specifically designed to detect sleep problems. It supports sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and continuous SpO2 monitoring—providing all-around records and analysis of its user’s sleep health.

The continuous SpO2 monitoring is made possible via a built-in optical blood oxygen sensor. During an eight-hour sleep cycle, it conducts non-stop SpO2 monitoring 28,800 times—fully measuring the user’s body oxygen saturation. With its continuous SpO2 monitor and professional sleep monitor, the Oppo Band Style can apparently help users develop healthier sleep habits, help monitor their heart health, respiratory health.

Besides sleep monitoring, the Oppo Band Style apparently makes working out easier and has 12 built-in workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket, Yoga, etc. It covers most of the sports that are popular among young people. The Oppo Band Style's recorded exercising data and progress can be checked by users in the HeyTap Health app.

The Oppo Band Style comes with a 2.794 cm (1.1-inch) full colour AMOLED display. And the images reveal that there will be two styles of the band, one that would have a metal ring around it and the other with the fiber of the band encasing it. Two colours are also expected, one in white and the other in black. Other features and the full specifications of the Oppo Band Style are set be unveiled at the launch on March 8.