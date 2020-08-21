Oppo A53 with 90Hz display to launch on August 25 in India

Oppo has a significant market share in the budget smartphone segment of India, especially in the retail market. The upcoming Oppo A53 will bring many trendy specifications to this space.

Oppo India took to Twitter to confirm the launch of the Oppo A53 in India, which will take place on August 25 at 12.30 pm. It will be an addition to the company’s budget smartphone lineup. The biggest feature upgrade will be the inclusion of a 90Hz panel, making it the most affordable phone by the brand to sport a high refresh rate display by quite a margin.

The faster and smoother #OPPOA53 is here! Get ready to feel the speed!Launching on 25th August 2020, 12:30 PM. Stay tuned!Know more: https://t.co/ZhIuKrLnBv pic.twitter.com/pI9mBmyM24August 21, 2020

(Image credit: Oppo)

Looking at the teaser, we can also confirm that the Oppo A53 will sport an LCD display with a punch-hole selfie camera on the top and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be available in a gradient blue finish along with other undisclosed colours. The back has a triple-camera setup, which is likely to be a high-resolution primary camera, an ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor. The selfie camera will be a 16MP shooter.

Another leaked posted of the device states that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset, which is an entry-level SoC. This is a slightly confusing choice as its predecessor shipped with the Snapdragon 665.

The Oppo A53 will house a big 5,000mAh battery and will also support 18W fast charging. This will be a standard high voltage charging solution and not the proprietary VOOC technology.