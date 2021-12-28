Oppo A11s launches in China - pricing, availability, and specifications

Audio player loading…

A few days ago Oppo launched its first foldable smartphone, Oppo Find N 5G, in its home country. In addition, the Chinese phone-maker is also working on the Find X4 series that may be unveiled in the first quarter of 2022. This doesn’t mean that the company is not working on budget offerings. Recently, Oppo has dropped a new affordable smartphone in the Chinese market, Oppo A11s, with Snapdragon 460 processor.

The new Oppo A series device packs a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is the successor to the Oppo A11 that was released in 2019. The vanilla variant of the smartphone has a basic 4GB RAM capacity, and there is another one with higher 8GB RAM capacity.

Oppo A11s pricing and availability

The 4GB RAM variant of Oppo A11s with 128GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of CNY 999 that is around Rs 11,800. The smartphone's 8GB RAM variant with 128GB onboard storage is priced CY 1,199 that roughly converts to Rs 14,100. It can be purchased from the official website of Oppo China and ships in two different colors --- Matte Black and Dream White.

Oppo A11s specifications

Oppo A11s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset and operates on the ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The high-end variant has 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB onboard storage. For security purposes, the smartphone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, Oppo A11s rocks a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary snapper, 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth snapper. At the front, the device houses an 8MP camera for the sake of video calls and selfies.

Furthermore, it includes a 5000mAh battery that also supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options offered in the device are Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS/A-GPS.