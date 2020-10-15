OnePlus shares Android 11 update timelines for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series

Chinese smartphone company OnePlus has launched its newest smartphone the OnePlus 8T. And the company has already introduced the newest variant of Android 11 on its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones from this year.

And now the company has announced that its previous lineup of smartphones will also be getting this update. OnePlus has been persistent in introducing software updates to its smartphones.

OnePlus: Android 11 release details

OnePlus has announced that its lineup of smartphones from 2019 will be getting the Android 11 update come December. This lineup includes the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro, as well as the 5G variants.

According to a report by Android Authority, a company spokesperson has clarified the same. But for some reason there is no inclusion of the OnePlus Nord, the budget offering from the company that launched a short while ago.

But considering that OnePlus has been rather consistent with its Android updates, the company will not ignore the Nord. It may very well be a miss from the source speaking about this information.

As for the newest offering which is the OnePlus 8T 5G, it ships with Oxygen OS 11 atop Android 11, making it one of the first phones to do so. It also features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for sRGB and DCI-P3 colour space.

The OnePlus 8T comes with a Snapdragon 865 chipset (with 5G) at its heart along with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM. While the battery only gets a small bump up to 4,500mAh compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 8T is now the fastest charging phone from the brand with 65W Warp Charge.

There’s a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/1.7 (Sony IMX586) primary camera, a 16MP f/2.2ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree field-of-view, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome lens.