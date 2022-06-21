OnePlus Nord 2T could reach the Indian shores by the last week of this month

Audio player loading…

OnePlus Nord 2T, which made its debut in the global market recently, is possibly reaching the Indian shores on June 27. As reported by Root My Galaxy (opens in new tab), OnePlus is soon going to surprise Indian customers with the immediate launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T.

As the smartphone is already available in other countries, we already have an idea of what it will bring to the table. Starting with the pricing, the base variant of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be available in the market for a price of Rs 28,999.

Apart from that, the 12GB RAM variant of the smartphone with 256GB internal storage can be purchased for Rs 31,999. The smartphone will most probably be shipped in two different colours - Jade Fog and Grey Shadow. The first sale of the smartphone could be scheduled anywhere between July 3 to July 5.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications and competition

The OnePlus Nord 2T may include a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor along with 12GB RAM in the high-end variant. The device will operate on the OxygenOS 12.1 based on the Android 12 operating system.

In terms of optics, the handset will flaunt a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP monochrome shooter. On the front, we will get to see a 32MP snapper for the sake of selfies and video calls. The smartphone draws power from a 4500mAh battery along with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Talking about the competition, the OnePlus offering could give a tough time to products like Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G. Both the devices are available at a similar price point with a decent set of specifications. Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord series has garnered a lot of love from Indian customers. Speculations are that the audience reaction will be the same for the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

