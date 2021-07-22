OnePlus Nord 2 price in India might actually start under Rs 30,000

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be unveiled in India and globally later today. Ahead of the official launch, the pricing of the OnePlus Nord 2 has been tipped as the last moment leak — and it’s much lower than previously reported.

An earlier leak from tipster Yogesh Brar stated that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be priced at Rs 31,999 and Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and 12GB+256GB variant respectively. However, the source has now revised their price expectation, suggesting that the base variant will actually be priced at Rs 29,999.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India (expected)

𝗢𝗻𝗲𝗣𝗹𝘂𝘀 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝗱 𝟮 𝟱𝗚 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴•8/128GB - ₹29,999•12/256GB - ₹34,999 (Green Woods)These are the retail rates, now the fight between F3 GT & Nord 2 would be a close one.I hope most of you guys would be happy now.RTs appreciated!!#OnePlusNord2 pic.twitter.com/g6ANHKewwRJuly 21, 2021 See more

The OnePlus Nord 2 8GB+128GB variant is expected to be priced at Rs 29,999 while the top of the line 12GB+256GB variant is expected to be at Rs 34,999. Recently, the Poco F3 GT price in India was also confirmed to start under Rs 30,000. If this leak is legit, the OnePlus might be feeling the heat of the competition.

It is also worth mentioning that the source doesn’t have a perfect track record, so we suggest you take this news with a grain of salt. In terms of Poco F3 GT price in India, the device is expected to start at Rs 28,999 or Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 31,999 or Rs 32,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

OnePlus Nord 2 specs

OnePlus Nord 2 will feature flagship grade Sony IMX766 sensor. (Image credit: OnePlus )

In a day by day teaser style, OnePlus has revealed almost all the major specs of the OnePlus Nord 2. The device will come with a 90Hz 6.43-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset. In the optics department, the device will sport a 50MP IMX766 flagship-grade sensor which is also present on OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro devices.

Furthermore, the Nord 2 will pack in a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery along with 65W fast charge support 一 an upgrade from 30W on the OnePlus Nord. The device will run on OxygenOS 11.3 and will be the first device to come out after the OxygenOS and ColorOS codebase merge.

The OnePlus Nord 2 launch event will start at 7:30 pm IST and along with the smartphone, the company will also launch the OnePlus Buds Pro with active noise cancellation.