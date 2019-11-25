OnePlus is offering up to Rs 5,000 off on smartphones during its 5th-anniversary sale

OnePlus is having a week-long sale in celebration of its five years of existence, by discounting the OnePlus 7T and the 7 Pro.

OnePlus is celebrating its 5th-anniversary this week, where its latest smartphones are discounted on Amazon India by up to Rs 5,000. The new prices are already in effect, and the sale ends on December 2.

(Image credit: OnePlus India)

The recently-launched OnePlus 7T is already down to Rs 34,999 from its original price of Rs 37,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 256GB storage variant is down to Rs 37,999. For a refresher, it is powered the Snapdragon 855+ chipset and comes with UFS 3.0 storage. The display is a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The rear has a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultrawide shooter.

The OnePlus 7 Pro gets a price cut of Rs 5,000, and is down to Rs 39,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. It sports a bigger 6.67-inch curved Super AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and no notch. The Snapdragon 855 powers the device, along with up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The triple camera setup consists of a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP 3x telephoto lens and a 16MP ultrawide lens.

HDFC Bank cardholders get an additional instant discount of Rs 3,000 on their purchase. No cost EMI options are also available.

It’s not often that we see OnePlus devices being discounted so soon after their launch, so now could be an excellent time to grab one, if you were holding on to your purchase. The sale ends next week, on December 2.