OnePlus is giving away rewards worth a lakh to its Red Cable Club members

OnePlus has announced a new and exclusive Red Cable Club for its users, offering a host of benefits and rewards to people who own a OnePlus phone. Over the years, OnePlus has amassed a number of OnePlus phone users who are a part of its close-knit community.

The Red Cable Club membership is a step forward in the company's efforts to strengthen its community and build the club. The name is based on the red color of the charging cable that OnePlus provides with all their products. "Great things happen when we're all wired together," OnePlus says on the landing page of the Red Cable Club.

OnePlus Red Cable Club perks

OnePlus is hosting a Red Cable Jackpot where users of a OnePlus smartphone get a chance to win curated gift boxes worth Rs one Lakh and 50% flat off on Wireless Bullets 2. There are a total of six Jackpot boxes and 20,000 vouchers of discount on the Wireless Bullets 2.

The owners of OnePlus phones have a chance at winning a trip to an international location, a dining experience at a luxury hotel, an Echo Dot, OnePlus accessories, Gift Cards worth Rs 10,000, free Movie Card for a year and an entertainment pack.

The Red Cable Club Jackpot is a daily reward system that will go on until December 31, 2019. OnePlus users can take part in the jackpot every day-- one try per day till they win something.

Additionally, the company is offering free 50GB cloud storage for a year, and OnePlus Care Benefits that include an extended warranty, 50% off on battery replacement, and other upgrade offers.

OnePlus Red Cable Club members will also get to "design" membership benefits at a special Open Ears Forum in 2020. The registrations for Open Ears Forum 2020 will go live soon.

How to become OnePlus Red Cable Club member?

If you own a OnePlus phone running Android 10, just follow these steps to enroll yourself to the Red Cable Club. Make sure your phone is updated to the latest version of Android 10 before going further.

Go to Settings

Click on your OnePlus account profile on top else login to your OnePlus account

Link your OnePlus account to the phone

And now you're registered for the Red Cable Club membership

If this method doesn't work for you, it could be possible that your phone is running on an older Android version. Here's the workaround.

Download/Update the OnePlus Community app

Go to Community Profile and tap on the Red Cable Club banner

Link your phone to the OnePlus account

For users who own a OnePlus One, One Plus 2 or OnePlus X, you need to download OnePlus Care and verify the device to avail the exclusive benefits.