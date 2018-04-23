OnePlus giving away 6,000 tickets for Avengers: Infinity War in 10 cities across India

OnePlus announced on Monday that it is giving away 6,000 complimentary tickets for Avengers: Infinity War movie that is scheduled to release in India on 27 April. The giveaway comes after the smartphone maker announced a partnership with Marvel Studios last week. It is worth noting that OnePlus had also given away free tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi last year.

How to claim free Avengers: Infinity War movie ticket

OnePlus will be giving away the free Avengers: Infinity War tickets to existing OnePlus users – to claim your free ticket, you will have to have the IMEI of your OnePlus device registered in your OnePlus account, if it isn’t already.

Once the IMEI is registered, you will have to select the city of your choice and click on the ‘Get It’ button. If tickets are available in your city, the website will generate a ticket coupon code. Once that is done, you will have pay a token charge of Re 1 via Paytm, where you will also have to choose from the available shows. This charge will be given back to you as cashback once the transaction is complete.

With every complimentary ticket of Avengers: Infinity War, OnePlus has also included popcorn and a cold drink. OnePlus users can start claiming their free tickets starting at 10AM on 26 April.

The venues that are eligible for these tickets are:

· PVR ICON Infiniti Mall Versova (Mumbai)

· PVR Pune Market City (Pune)

· PVR Kukatpally Forum Mall (Hyderabad)

· PVR Elante Mall (Chandigarh)

· PVR Ampa Mall (Chennai)

· Cinemax Mani Square Mall (Kolkata)

· PVR DLF Mall of India (Delhi NCR)

· PVR Forum Mall (Bangalore)

· PVR Lulu Mall (Kochi)

· PVR Acropolis (Ahmedabad)