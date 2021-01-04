OnePlus Band India launch officially teased, expected later this month

OnePlus Band India launch has been officially teased today by OnePlus. While the OnePlus Watch powered by Wear OS was marked the company’s entry to the wearable world, the new teaser confirms the brand to launch more affordable fitness tracker before offering a full-fledged smartwatch.

OnePlus India Twitter handle posted a tweet which says “This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.” The image posted in the tweet also reveals OnePlus branding on what it looks like the chin of the fitness tracker. The image reads “The new face of fitness coming soon”. With this tweet, it is clear that the OnePlus Band will be launched in India soon as a budget fitness tracker and will take on Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywearHead to the link to get notified: https://t.co/LUCWvulREa pic.twitter.com/ynLzgyFxkuJanuary 4, 2021

The landing page on the official website says the band is coming soon. However, there is no word on the official launch date yet. The OnePlus band will be available on Amazon as the landing page for the same is also live on the site. The Amazon page also confirms the OnePlus Band will come with a sleep tracker and a companion application.

The OnePlus Band moniker broke last week when a report from Android Central revealed OnePlus will come up with a fitness tracker that costs less than $40. Soon after the report, full details of the upcoming OnePlus Band were put out by tipster Mukul Sharma in a video.

OnePlus Band features and specs

The OnePlus Band is expected to launch in India later this month and will be available only in India at launch but could be available in other countries later. For starters, the OnePlus Band is said to sport a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and is said to come in three colour options - Black, Navy, and Grey.

As for the design, the Band is likely to be minimalistic with without being too bulky. As for the sensors, the OnePlud Band will sport a heart-rate sensor and the reports also suggests that the band to sport SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation levels. If this turns out to be true, the OnePlus Band will be one of the cheapest wearables with the SpO2 monitor.

Since it is a fitness tracker, there should be a few tracking modes along with usual step tracking, calories tracking, and distance travelled. Other features expected include notification mirroring, call alerts and music playback control. A companion app will help in the initial setup process and also act as a hub for all the tracked data.

OnePlus Band Price (expected)

The OnePlus Band is likely to cost under Rs 3,000 in India. With this pricing, the fitness tracker will take on Mi Band 5 which is priced at Rs 2,499. Samsung, Honor, Realme and Redmi also offer their fitness trackers in the sub Rs 3,000 segment.