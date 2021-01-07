OnePlus Band listed on Flipkart and Amazon, confirming design and features

As the OnePlus Band India launch gets closer, we continue to learn more about the upcoming budget fitness tracker. With only a few days to go, its product pages on Flipkart and Amazon are now live, confirming additional design elements and features.

Over the last few months, OnePlus expanded to many new product categories: budget smart TVs, true wireless earphones, mid-range smartphones and more. For 2021, it hopes to make a splash with wearables, starting with a fitness tracker and then with a smartwatch - the OnePlus Watch .

Since the OnePlus Band is already listed on eCommerce platforms, we can expect the launch to be very close now. The teasers also reveal more aspects of the design as well as the key features. For starters, the design will be very similar to other budget fitness trackers with a minimalistic capsule-shaped body within a silicone strap. The straps will be replaceable and will be available in other dual-colour styles such as orange and grey and blue and grey, besides the default black.

The entire package will be dust and water-resistant too. We expect it to sport official IP rating as well. On the back of the OnePlus Band will be a real-time heart-rate monitor for fitness purposes. Other features include sleep tracking and media playback, though leaks suggested that it will also have remote camera shutter and SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring capabilities. 14 days of battery life is also claimed, but it’s unclear if that is the average or best case scenario.

OnePlus India has been heavily teasing the launch on social media, but the launch date is yet to be announced. Rumours point at January 11 as the announcement date for India, and it might be available in other countries later. At a price of under Rs 3,000, it will take on the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 , which is often regarded as the best in its class.

Come March, along with the OnePlus Watch, the company is expected to unveil three smartphones in the flagship OnePlus 9 series as well as a refreshed OnePlus Nord SE .