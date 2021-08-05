Here is the OnePlus 9 Pro in matte white that you can’t buy

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the company’s best-built smartphone to date, but its design was rather ordinary. If you were after something a little more unique-looking, check out this new Pure White colourway.

The image of this unreleased variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro was shared by an executive on Weibo , with no caption or context. It seems to have a matte finish similar to the Silk White OnePlus 6 that doesn’t get any smudges or reflections. The camera module has a slightly different look, perhaps due to the use of glossy glass in that area for distinction. The Hasselblad and OnePlus logos are in their usual place in the usual colour.

There is no official information on pricing or availability, but a Chinese news outlet suggests that the Pure White OnePlus 9 Pro will not be mass-produced, so don’t hold your breaths over it. It could either be a cancelled variant that wasn’t launched or a limited edition one to get people excited for it.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

There are also rumours of the OnePlus 9T being cancelled for the year, meaning that the existing OnePlus 9 series is probably what we will be stuck with. It’s been almost six months since the launch of the OnePlus 9 Pro, so a new colour could help the brand gather some attention once again.

For reference, the OnePlus 9 Pro is currently available in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colours. It is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant on Amazon .

The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The battery is rated at 4,500mAh and supports 65W Warp Charge. Its biggest upgrade comes in the form of cameras, with a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto shooter and a 2MP mono camera. Hasselblad’s colour science helps makes the images more true-to-life.

