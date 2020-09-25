OnePlus 8T pre-bookings start on September 25 in India

The OnePlus 8T will launch in India on October 14, will sales starting soon after. For those who’d want to get their hands on the device in the first wave can now pre-book it.

Pre-bookings for the OnePlus 8T 5G will commence on September 25, and will last till October 16. Interested customers can pre-book the device at all OnePlus exclusive stores at a token price of Rs 2,000 to get first preference to buy the phone when the open sales begin. There’s no word on if you’ll be able to pre-order the device from any of the online channels, but those could emerge in the coming days.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Thankfully, the company hasn’t left much for guesswork with a steady stream of spec confirmations. The Oneplus 8T will have a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will have a peak brightness of 1,100 nits along with "the highest colour accuracy possible across the industry". Slimmer bezels and a punch-hole display will enable a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9%.

The other major upgrade will be the move to Warp Charge 65. Implementing a new dual-cell design, the 65W charging will fill the 4,500mAh battery in under 40 minutes. In fact, a 15-minute top-up is claimed to add 58% juice. The new adapter will also support 45W USB PD to quickly charge other devices.

On the inside, the OnePlus 8T will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset with UFS 3.0/3.1 storage and up to 12GB of RAM. It is expected to move to a new quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, followed by a macro shooter and a monochrome camera.

This time, we could also be in for a major design refresh. Instead of the centrally-aligned cameras, the OnePlus 8T is rumoured to move to a big square island, similar to what we saw on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

As for the pricing, a leaked Amazon Germany listing suggested that the 8T will start at €599, which converts to about Rs 52,000. However, take the prices with a grain of salt.