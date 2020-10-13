OnePlus 8T pop-up event will be held virtually from October 14

The OnePlus 8T is set for October 14 launch globally. As the launch is near, OnePlus has announced its plan for the pop-up event. This time the pop-up event will be held virtually across the world.

The OnePlus 8T pop-up will start as soon as the Keynote is done on October 14 at 8:20 PM IST. The pop-up event will be in 3D this time and is said to offer unique experience and engagement with community members. For those who participate in the event, OnePlus will offer them a virtual OnePlus 8T unboxing experience of the pop-up bundle in AR and purchase the same.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 8T pop-up bundle can be purchased through the OnePlus World platform, which was recently announced. Here’s how you can purchase and experience the OnePlus 8T pop-up bundle.

Head to the OnePlus 8T ultra store here, click on ‘Get OnePlus Pop-Up Box’, look at the pop-up box content, and click on Buy Now. You can complete the purchase from OnePlus.in.

The OnePlus 8 pop-up bundle came with Bullets Wireless Z, a Cyan Sandstone case and a Karbon bumper case. All of this just at Rs 1,000 over and above the cost of the phone. We can expect a similar offer for the OnePlus 8T as well.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 8T: What we know so far

As always, OnePlus has already put up the teaser on Amazon and social media accounts which confirms a bunch of specs and features. For starters, the OnePlus 8T series will have only one device, the OnePlus 8T. There will be no OnePlus 8T Pro this time around, OnePlus has already confirmed.

The OnePlus 8T will come with a 120Hz refresh rate screen on a 6.55-inch panel. The device is expected to pack in AMOLED panel with 91.9% screen to body ratio, 100% DCI-P3 colour space, and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. One of the major upgrades will come in terms of charging. The OnePlus 8T will sport a whopping 65W Warp fast charging which is the best on any OnePlus device till date although we have seen this from Oppo and Realme earlier this year. The OnePlus 8T will also come with Type-C connectivity at both the ends, a first on OnePlus device.

The optics is confirmed to be a 48MP quad-camera stack in a new rectangular design and the device will come in a new Aquamarine Green colour along with other options. The device is also confirmed to run on Android 11 based on OxygenOS 11 out of the box.