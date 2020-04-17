OnePlus 8-rivaling Motorola Edge caught on camera

The Motorola Edge could take the reins from the Moto Z4 (above)

The Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus are both expected to land on April 22, and while the Edge Plus is getting most of the attention – as it looks set to be Motorola’s most high-end phone in years – the standard Motorola Edge could be just as exciting, as with a lower price it could be a rival to the OnePlus 8. And we have a good idea of what it will look like thanks to a new leaked image.

Shared by PriceBaba and Ishan Agarwal (a leaker with a good track record), the image shows the back of the Motorola Edge, complete with a triple-lens camera in the top left corner.

You can just make out the writing next to the lenses, which reveals that they’re 64MP, 16MP and 8MP, with the bottom circle likely being the laser autofocus.

Exclusive: Live image of Motorola's upcoming 'Edge' smartphone (not Edge+). This one seems to be featuring a 64MP+16MP+8MP Main Camera setup. For more details-LINK:https://t.co/PCl0tj5jRk pic.twitter.com/bC5XNomniFApril 15, 2020

To the right of the cameras you can see the flash, and further down there’s Motorola’s logo, but the rear is otherwise fairly plain, albeit in a showy burgundy red finish. You can also see that the back is slightly curved, and that the power and volume buttons are housed on the right edge.

There’s not much more to the image, but this lines up with previous leaks, so there’s a good chance it’s accurate.

As for specs, beyond the camera there’s no new news there, but previously we’d heard that the Motorola Edge would have a curved 6.67-inch 1080 x 2340 screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 chipset, a 4,500mAh battery, and 128GB of storage.

Those are specs which aside from the chipset would see it rival the OnePlus 8 and better the new iPhone SE or arguably even the iPhone 11 – and coming from Motorola it’s likely to have a lower price than most of those phones, though we don’t know exactly what the price will be yet.

Still, with the Motorola Edge likely landing on April 22 we should know very soon, so check back on TechRadar then for all the information and analysis.

Via PocketNow