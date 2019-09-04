OnePlus 7T GeekBench listing surfaces revealing key specifications

The OnePlus 7T might just be a few weeks away, as we get more leaks about the upcoming device. This time, it might be the Chinese variant that just visited GeekBench.

A new benchmark listing filed on GeekBench mentions a new high-end smartphone with latest specifications. While there’s no explicit mention of OnePlus or the model name, the tipster explains that HD1990 is the Chinese version of the OnePlus 7T.

(Image credit: GeekBench)

The purported OnePlus 7T is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon chipset with a base frequency of 1.78 GHz. This is very likely to be the Snapdragon 855 Plus, as indicated by the single-core score of 3983 which is a little higher than the Snapdragon 855. There’s 8GB of RAM onboard, which is in line with previous rumours which stated that 8GB will be the minimum RAM on this generation of OnePlus devices.

Another interesting bit is the fact that this phone runs on Android 10, which just came out recently. While not entirely surprising considering OnePlus track-record with software updates, this could make it one of the first phones in the market to run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Usually, the T update to OnePlus flagships is incremental, but earlier leaks suggested that the OnePlus 7T is going to get a massive overhaul, both on the inside and out. Externally, the 7T will supposedly get a new setup of cameras on the rear, this time in a circular arrangement consisting of three cameras. This is likely to be three cameras at varying focal lengths viz. A regular, an ultra-wide and a telephoto lens, similar to the arrangement we saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

#OnePlus7T and 7T Pro launching on 26 Sep in DelhiOP7T Info:-8+128GB & 8+256GB, Frosted Silver & Haze Blue-6.55" 2K Super AMOLED 90hz Display with Smaller Notch-SD855+-3800mAH Battery-48MP+16MP+12MP Camera, 16MP Front, 960FPS 10 Sec. SlowMo, Wide Angle Video and Nightscape pic.twitter.com/0LWK8uLcG9August 29, 2019

The other major change comes with the display. The OnePlus 7 Pro had one of the best displays on any smartphone, and the leaks point towards a similar display on the OnePlus 7T with a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. There will still be a notch for the front camera though.

Internal upgrades are tipped to include the Snapdragon 855 Plus with 8GB of RAM and UFS 3.0 storage, so speed and performance shouldn’t be an issue. Similar internal upgrades are expected with the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The new phones are expected to launch on September 26 in India, along with the OnePlus TV. However, OnePlus is yet to officially confirm this date, so we might have to hold our excitement for a little longer.