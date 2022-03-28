OnePlus 10 Pro India pricing leaked ahead of launch - Here's how much it may cost

Audio player loading…

If the reports are to be believed, OnePlus's next flagship phone OnePlus 10 Pro could be pricier than the OnePlus 9 Pro. According to a known tipster Abhishek Yadav, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be priced from Rs 66,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.

The tweet also says that the OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale from April 5. To recall, the phone will be announced the March 31 in India, however, the company will reveal the details around the availability of the phone during the launch event.

Exclusive :OnePlus 10 Pro Indian PriceMOP ₹66,999 & ₹71,999First sale on April 5, 2022#OnePlus #OnePlus10Pro #AndroidMarch 25, 2022 See more

The OnePlus 10 Pro features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch 120 Hz AMOLED LTPO display with 2K resolution and a 5,000 mAh battery pack with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. With the supported LTPO technology, the OnePlus 10 Pro can control the refresh rate of the display depending on the content displayed.

(Image credit: TechRadar España)

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come with the same Hasselblad triple-camera setup as last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro. The device is expected to sport a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

OnePlus 10 Pro expected pricing

The phone is expected to arrive in a couple of variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs 69,999 and Rs 71,999 for the higher 12GB RAM + 256 GB variant.

OnePlus will continue to partner with Amazon to sell the devices in India. The company has already announced that the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro will happen on March 31 at 7:30 PM. Additional information from the tweet hints that the device will go on sale from April 5 both on the company’s online store and e-commerce website.

Standard OnePlus 10 may not launch

As per previous reports, Oppo has commented that there will not be a OnePlus 10 this year. The company is expected to refresh its line of smartphones by keeping the Pro variant as the base premium product and releasing an Ultra variant for OnePlus enthusiasts who want the best hardware features at a higher price tag.

OnePlus is also expected to launch the Bullets Wireless Z2 and a new silver colour for the OnePlus Buds Pro at the March 31 online event.