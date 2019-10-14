Nubia Red Magic 3S confirmed to launch in India on October 17

The Red Magic 3S by Nubia is now confirmed to launch in India on October 17 and will be the company’s top gaming flagship smartphone.

Red Magic is Nubia’s gaming arm, which has always made high-end gaming smartphones with beefy specifications. The 3S is an incremental update to the Red Magic 3 that came to India in June with a few internal and cosmetic changes. It was unveiled in China in September.

(Image credit: Red Magic India)

Nubia Red Magic 3S specifications

The Red Magic 3S has all the gaming smartphone essentials on board, with the latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 8 or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. To add to the performance, it also has an active cooling system which adds an internal liquid cooling module as well as an actual fan for better air circulation.

A 90Hz display also makes an appearance on the Red Magic 3S in the form of a 6.65-inch AMOLED panel which has a Full HD+ resolution. There is no notch on this device, and the display is flanked with dual front-firing stereo speakers. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also present.

On the back is a single 48MP f/1.7 camera with support for HDR and can even record 8K videos. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

The battery on the Red Magic 3S is rated at a whopping 5,000 mAh and even supports 18W fast charging and Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+, over USB Type-C. There’s a physical fingerprint scanner on the back and the right side also has two capacitive shoulder buttons that can be custom mapped for gaming.

It will be available exclusively on Flipkart. Pricing is expected to start at under Rs 40,000, similar to the Red Magic 3 was priced at Rs 35,999 when it was announced.