Now Anushka Sharma turns a cricketer, thanks to Netflix film Chakda 'Xpress

Audio player loading…

Anushka Sharma, for the fans of Indian cricket, is a regular feature at stadiums. She has been seen at countless arenas cheering the teams that her husband Virat Kohli has been part of and led, be it the national team or franchise cricket.

Now, the actor appears set to become a national cricketer, albeit on screen. The popular Bollywood actor will play the role of Indian woman cricketing legend Jhulan Goswami in the film Chakda 'Xpress that has been announced by Netflix. The streamer unveiled the announcement teaser yesterday.

Juhulan Goswami, the world's highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs, is a certified Indian legend who has won the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award. The lanky fast-bowler has been part of the international cricket circuit for the last two decades, having debuted in 2002 at her age of 19. Jhulan had to overcome enormous odds to make a cricketing career.

Anushka Sharma's first film in 4 years

When you represent India, that’s all that is on your mind. Tum desh ke liye khel rahe ho, apne liye nahi. 11 women playing to place Team India’s name in history. It doesn’t matter if they said ladkiyan cricket nahi khel sakti. pic.twitter.com/H7LQ4BEzQPJanuary 6, 2022 See more

Chakda 'Xpress is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped Jhulan's life and also women’s cricket. It will mark the comeback of Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Zero that had Sharukh Khan playing the male lead. She had been on maternity absence for the last 3 years. The Netflix film is produced by Clean Slate Filmz which is owned by Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma.

On the new movie, Anushka was quoted as saying that it was a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. "We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come," She added.

Some criticism too comes Anushka's way

Jhulan Goswami, for her part, said "when you represent India, that’s all that is on your mind. Tum desh ke liye khel rahe ho, apne liye nahi. 11 women playing to place Team India’s name in history. It doesn’t matter if they said ladkiyan cricket nahi khel sakti. It doesn’t matter if sometimes a man’s accomplishments are placed above your own. It doesn’t matter if the stadiums are empty. When you pull up on to the pitch to bowl, all you see is the opponent holding the cricket bat and the stumps you need to knock out."

While Anushka's return to films was welcomed by fans, on the social media platforms there were the inevitable criticism too. Anushka Sharma is a Hindi speaking fair-skinned woman, while Jhulan is a tall, dusky Bengali.

Pathetic casting for #ChakdaXpress Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami ? And even the Bengali accent is so fake. Why??Couldn't they find a Bengali actress to play Jhulan Goswami ?@biditabag could have played the role easily. pic.twitter.com/u5YIuiYNPnJanuary 6, 2022 See more

Though there was no obvious evidence of 'brownfacing' in Anushka's makeup, there was some typical outrage over her looks and also her put-on Bengali accent.

These days it is not seen as politically correct for actors to play characters from a cultural milieu they don't belong to. It is seen as cultural appropriation by certain groups of wokes.

Netflix did not share the details of when the film will release.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!