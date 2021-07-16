Nokia's upcoming XR20 rugged smartphone teased by the company

Nokia has had the reputation of making some of the most rugged phones that have ever been built. And it seems like it is about to introduce another one that will be termed as a rugged smartphone.

Previous communication from the company suggested that Nokia is all set to release the XR20 smartphone soon. And now the company has accidentally teased the design of the XR20 on the Nokia Community forums. Though it was promptly removed, but not before some resourceful fans had managed to download the image.

Nokia XR20: How it looks

The poster was posted on the home page of the Nokia Community forum, and it seems to show a device that does not look, unlike the Nokia X20 smartphone. Though the only visible difference that can be noticed in the image is that the rear camera panel has a square shape unlike that of the round shape on the Nokia X20.

The smartphone is splashed in water in the Image as well which indicates that the device will definitely come with a level of water and dust proofing. And considering that it is being marketed as a rugged smartphone, the rating is likely to be IP68.

Nokia XR20 specs (expected)

The Nokia XR20 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch display with an FHD+ LCD panel with a 2400×1080 resolution. Underneath the display, it could be powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset. We’ve come across a listing showing 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is indicative that Nokia could offer a couple of variants of the phone.

In terms of optics, you likely get a quad-camera setup on the back that seems confirmed with the teaser image and it will come with a 48MP primary sensor while on the front there could be an 8MP shooter.

Though software updates have become a trouble for Nokia in the recent past, this phone is expected to run on Android 11 out of the box and may draw power from a 4,630mAh battery pack with a USB type C charging port. Other features include the presence of NFC, WiFi, Dual-sim connectivity and Bluetooth 5.1.