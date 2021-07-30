Nokia T20 tablet with a 10.36-inch display could launch soon

While the last year and a half has adversely impacted the technology industry, it has proved to be a phoenix moment for Android Tablets. Once down, out and forgotten by almost all the brands apart from Samsung, Android tablets are soon going to be a thing again thanks to increasing demand for large-screened devices for remote learning and media consumption.

The latest to join the bandwagon is HMD Global which is reportedly working on a new Android Tablet to be released under the Nokia brand. The upcoming tablet is named T20, not to be confused with the quick-fire version of the cricket game, and is expected to come with a 10.36-inch display.

According to the report by NokiaMob, the upcoming tablet from HMD could come with the model numbers TA-1392 and TA-1397. Both these tablets were recently spotted on a Russian certification site.

Apart from Nokia, we already have heard quite a bit about the upcoming tablets from Xiaomi and Realme. Even OnePlus, Oppo, Honor and Vivo are rumoured to come with their versions of a large screened portable computing device and we can expect these tablets to start launching starting next month in China at least.

A couple of retailer listings in the UAE and the UK have revealed the specs and possible pricing of the Nokia T20 tablet way ahead of the launch.

According to these listings, the key specifications of the Nokia T20 tablet include - 10.36-inch display, 4 GB of RAM coupled with 64 GB of internal storage. The tablet is expected to come in a couple of variants based on connectivity – 4G and WiFi only and may only be available in a solo Blue colour option.

Going by the retailers’ listings, the 4G variant of the Nokia T20 tablet could be priced at £202 or Rs. 20,900 With VAT and £168 or Rs. 17,430 without VAT.

On the other hand, the WiFi-only variant is expected to be slightly cheaper and could retail for £185 or Rs. 19,190 including VAT; £154 or Rs. 15,900 without VAT.

The Indian pricing is derived by direct conversion from pound to INR and is just indicative pricing. These listings suggest that the Nokia T20 tablet is inching closer to the launch, though we have to wait for an official announcement to get some clarity.

