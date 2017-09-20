Nokia 8 may arrive in India on September 26

Nokia had announced its latest flagship device, the Nokia 8 last month. Now, there are reports that the dual camera flagship from company will be launched in India on September 26 at an event in New Delhi. 91Mobiles has received this information from a distribution partner of HMD Global.

The Nokia 8 is expected to go on sale early October, with Nokia hoping for good sales during Diwali. Considering its pricing in Europe, the Nokia 8 is expected to be priced below Rs. 45,000 and will be available both online and offline. It will be interesting to see how a flagship from Nokia that is costlier than the OnePlus 5 but cheaper than the Samsung flagship devices performs in India.

To recall, the Nokia 8 is a dual camera device from Nokia that is made up of 6000-series aluminium unibody design and comes with a polished mirror finish. It comes with IP54 splash resistance.

It comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP RGB sensor with OIS and a 13MP Monochrome sensor. The primary camera features Phase detection autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, 76.9-degree wide-angle lens, IR range finder and dual tone LED flash. On the front, it has a 13MP secondary camera with Phase detection autofocus, 78.4˚ lens, f/2,0 aperture and display flash. Nokia has used ZEISS optics for all three sensors.

The Nokia 8 runs on Android 7.1.1 nougat, with a promised upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.3-inch quad HD IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and comes with a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

In terms of performance, the Nokia 8 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

Powering the device is a 3090mAh battery that comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. For connectivity, it comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 and NFC.