Niantic announces an India-exclusive Pokemon Go Holi event

Pokemon Go has been increasing its presence in India with special community events over the last few months. Niantic today announced a new India-exclusive event to coincide with the festival of Holi.

Holi, generally known as the festival of colours, is celebrated in various forms across the country to mark the beginning of Spring in India. The special Pokemon Go ‘ Festival of Colours ’ event will start on March 28 at 10 am and go on till 8 pm (Indian local time). Along with the in-game event, all players worldwide will get two new Holi-inspired T-shirt avatar items for free from the in-game shop, starting March 26.

Apart from that, during the duration of the event, Pokemon representing different colours such as Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Alolan Grimer, Seel, Marill, Sunkern, Murkrow, Slugma, Aron, Trapinch, and Drifloon will be attracted more frequently to Incense.

Two special event-specific boxes will also be available in the in-game shop: a free box containing three Incense, and a 100 PokéCoin box containing 30 Poke Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries. These will be available only for a limited time.

Most importantly, an exclusive Festival of Colours timed research will be unlocked, to earn rewards such as Poke Balls, berries, evolution items, Mega Energy for Pokemon like Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos, and a chance to encounter Alolan Muk.

Recently, the India Wayfarer Challenge was announced for high-level Pokemon Go players in India to encourage Wayspot scanning. Based on the number of Wayspots approved, trainers can unlock different tiers of rewards, to be redeemed during the Holi event.

If 3,000+ new Waypoints are approved, Smeargle will appear more often in snapshots and participating players will get a free 20 Poke Ball bundle from the shop. Crossing 5,000 Waypoints will give the players double XP for catches and a chance to encounter shiny Murkrow, along with the tier 1 rewards. Tier 3 will be unlocked post 8,000 Waypoints, giving triple the XP along with all the previous prizes.