Pokémon Go updates: all the news and rumors for what's coming next

Pokémon Go: the world's first augmented reality app to become a household name. Niantic's mobile AR game is still going strong two years after it first released, with a constant drip of events and updates keeping budding trainers glued to their phones and pounding the streets.

And while it hasn't managed to top the peak of its popularity in 2016, it's still going strong and finding plenty of new ways to improve its player experience.

So what's the latest news for Pokémon Go? As you'd expect, brand new features are being added all the time and community events are still going strong. Plus we have some more themed events and brand new Gen 5 Pokémon to catch!

But without further ado, here's our guide to all the latest Pokémon Go news and updates.

What's new? The next stages of the fight against Team Rocket and Giovanni have rolled out

Team Go Rocket

A new quest and gameplay element has been introduced to Pokémon Go and it revolves around Team Rocket and its leader Giovanni.

The quest, called Looming in the Shadows, has seen players over the world battle Team Rocket grunts and their shadow Pokémon in order to collect items on defeating them. These items can be combined to form a Rocket Radar which allows players to track down a trio of Team Rocket middle managers—Cliff, Sierra and Arlo who are essentially the anti-Team Leaders—and battle them.

Now, another stage in the quest has unlocked which invites players to complete tasks and construct a Super Rocket Radar in order to track down and battle the Team Rocket leader Giovanni. The reward for defeating Giovanni is a very enticing Legendary Shadow Pokémon.

Niantic has posted a comprehensive Q&A which details the various hoops that need to be jumped through in order to reach Giovanni. It confirms a new Giovanni research quest will be issued each month so you'll be hunting him down repeatedly, no doubt in search of new Legendary Shadow Pokémon.

When's the next Pokémon Go Community Day?

What date is the next Community Day? November 16

November 16 Who's the starring Pokémon? Chimchar

Now that Trapinch has had its day, the next Pokémon Go Community Day has been confirmed to be taking place on November 16, between 11am and 2pm local time. The featured Pokémon for the event will be the fire-type Pokémon Chimchar.

Across the day Chimchar will spawn more often and there will be a possibility you could encounter it in its shiny form. The event-specific move for Chimchar hasn't been confirmed yet but this will be revealed closer to the time.

During the event, eggs will only require one quarter of their usual distance to hatch and any Lure Modules will last for three hours rather than thirty minutes.

Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure

In a recent blog post, Niantic has discussed some of the recent improvements it's made to its AR technology—improvements which could see you interact with your favorite Pokémon using the AR camera. Provisionally titled Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure, this new mode would make it possible for players to see and interact with their Buddy Pokémon via the game's AR camera. Even more impressive, players would also be able to see their friends doing the same thing, making it a multiplayer experience.

The mode would be cross-platform, meaning it doesn't matter whether or not you're an Android or iOS user, and though there's no release date just yet, Niantic has said that it's coming "in the months ahead".

GO Battle League

Niantic has announced that a new feature called GO Battle League will be coming to the game in early 2020. It will build on the current trainer battles system and will encourage players to get out and explore. According to Niantic, players will walk to earn entry into the Battle League. Once they're in they'll be able to battle players from around the world through an online matching system. Win and lose, they'll rise and fall in the ranks of the worldwide league. We'll keep updating with more information on Battle League as it's announced.

Niantic Wayfarer beta

Niantic will soon launch a beta of its Wayfarer tool which will allow players to review nominations for Gyms and Pokéstops, giving them a say in new places to play. Over the next few weeks the beta will roll out to a select playerbase with larger rollouts to come at a later time.

