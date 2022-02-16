Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya starrer Bangarraju to stream on Zee5

Audio player loading…

Last week we had the Tamil film Mahaan, starring the father and son duo of Vikram and Dhruv Vikram. And this week, we have another dad-son outing in the Telugu film Bangarraju, which will stream on Zee5 from February 18.

Bangarraju, which stars the Telugu stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, has had its theatrical run, and has been classified a hit by Tollywood watchers.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya had appeared in the same film before in Premam and Manam.

But Bangarraju gives them an extended screen time together, and that is one of the attractions of this mass Telugu film.

A sequel to a hit from yesteryear

Bangarraju is the sequel to 2016 hit Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana. Nagarjuna reprises the titular role from that, and Ramya Krishnan plays his wife character role Satyabhama. Nagarjuna essayed dual roles in that film, and in this he is instead joined by his son.

This is Naga Chaitanya’s first release since he announced his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple recently ended their marriage.

The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi, among others.

Bangarraju is in a sense a throwback to the 1980s and 1990s Telugu entertainers, as its plot involves family revenge that is accentuated by supernatural elements. Bangarraju and his wife Satyabhama, with the consent of Lord Yama, literally move between heaven and earth to help their grandson who is lonely and lost in a large joint family.

Zee5, it should be said, has been building up its slate of content from Telugu.

Last week it had Malli Modalaindi, starring Sumanth in the lead, streaming. It was a direct-on-OTT release.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!